China to take 'countermeasures' over US bill | Money Talks

The US president has signed into law a bill that supports anti-Beijing protesters in Hong Kong. Donald Trump says the Human Rights and Democracy Act, which was passed last week by the US Congress, could help Hong Kong settle its differences with China. But as Mark Klusener reports, Beijing has warned there will be consequences. For more on this, we were joined by Jeffrey Tucker in Savannah, Georgia. He is the editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research. #China #HongKong #AntiGovernmentProtests