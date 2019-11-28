World Share

TOTAL CAR CRASH! Prince Andrew's interview and what it means for the Royal Family

Governments come and go, but the monarchy is forever. That’s the theory behind Britain’s politics, but in the past scandals have threatened to bring the royals down. And they’re facing a huge scandal now. Prince Andrew’s attempts to put down rumours over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein backfired spectacularly. Now the Queen’s favoured son has resigned from public life. Add to that a royal rift among the younger generation and it’s been a torrid year for the Royal Highnesses.