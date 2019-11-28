POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TOTAL CAR CRASH! Prince Andrew's interview and what it means for the Royal Family
26:00
World
TOTAL CAR CRASH! Prince Andrew's interview and what it means for the Royal Family
Governments come and go, but the monarchy is forever. That’s the theory behind Britain’s politics, but in the past scandals have threatened to bring the royals down. And they’re facing a huge scandal now. Prince Andrew’s attempts to put down rumours over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein backfired spectacularly. Now the Queen’s favoured son has resigned from public life. Add to that a royal rift among the younger generation and it’s been a torrid year for the Royal Highnesses.
November 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?