Is China Abusing Muslim Uighurs in Camps?

China has locked up reportedly locked up more than a million Uighur Muslims in concentration camps and forced them to renounce their religious beliefs and culture. Leaked government documents describe a jail where a religious minority is sent to be tortured and brainwashed. Now some Uighur Muslims have made it out of Xinjiang and sought refuge in Istanbul. But as Melinda Nucifora reports, they may never escape the traumatic memories from living in those camps.