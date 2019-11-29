POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon Protests: Financial crisis worsens as protests continue
The financial crisis in Lebanon has worsened, sending the currency - the Lebanese pound - into a tailspin. Weeks of protests sparked by allegations of corruption, the wasting of public money and a proposed tax on Whatsapp calls, may have removed Prime Minister Saad Hariri, but he and his cabinet have yet to be replaced. Shoaib Hasan has the details. #LebanonEconomy #LebanonProtests #FinancialCrisis
November 29, 2019
