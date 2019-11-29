POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Holiday Debt: Millions of Americans paying off debt from last year
02:04
World
US Holiday Debt: Millions of Americans paying off debt from last year
After Americans finish digesting their turkey, stuffing and other Thanksgiving dishes, it's time to hit the stores for the annual Black Friday sales. But a recent study shows that millions of Americans can't really afford it and are still paying off their debt from last year. Alexi Noelle has more spoke with New Yorkers about why they overspend during the holidays. #BlackFriday #Thanksgiving #Debts
November 29, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?