World
INTERVIEW INSANITY: How damaging was Prince Andrew’s one on one with the BBC?
Within two weeks of Prince Andrew being interviewed on the BBC, he’d been forced to resign from public life and move aside from his 230 patronages. A fairly bad result then. But what exactly went so badly wrong in the exchange? The media were quick to offer their answers, describing his response to allegations of impropriety as “entitled”, “astonishing” and “cringeworthy”.
November 29, 2019
