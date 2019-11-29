POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A NEW HOPE? Has the royal family reinvented itself with the younger generation?
A NEW HOPE? Has the royal family reinvented itself with the younger generation?
The royals suffered an image crisis in the 1990s, but a new generation of the family has been busy rebranding. William and Kate, Harry and Meghan project a more relaxed, informal monarchy around the world, willing to share their own issues and anxieties. But are they sharing too much? The younger prince and his American wife have received plenty of negative press coverage and have been open about their distaste for Britain’s tabloids.
November 29, 2019
