Is Turkey Drifting Away from NATO?
Turkey has criticized fellow NATO members for ignoring its national security concerns, which include threats posed by terrorist groups along its border with Syria. This row is just the latest sticking point in a series of differences that have divided the seven-decade-old alliance. So, has Turkey drifted away from the alliance, as some members claim? Or has NATO outgrown its original mandate that’s based on a sense of collective security and defense? Guests: Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University Mustafa Kibaroglu Dean at MEF University
November 29, 2019
