POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is China Committing Cultural Genocide of Uighur Muslims?
25:55
World
Is China Committing Cultural Genocide of Uighur Muslims?
China has reportedly locked up more than a million Uighur Muslims in so-called reeducation camps. It's supposed to be a place for potential terrorists to rid themselves of extremist thoughts but behind the closed doors of these secret facilities are harrowing stories of unbearable brutality. China claims it’s all fake news but leaked government documents describe a jail where a religious minority is sent to be tortured and brainwashed. On The Newsmakers we ask: is Beijing committing cultural genocide? Guests: Tahir Imin Founder of Uighur Times Agency and Former Political Prisoner Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst Adrian Zenz Senior Fellow in China Studies at Victims of Communism
December 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?