POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Syrian Refugees in Turkey
09:33
World
Syrian Refugees in Turkey
Turkey’s European partners have failed to keep their promises of helping Turkey with the billions of dollars needed to host more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees. Ankara signed a migrant deal with the European Union (EU) back in 2016 that dramatically decreased the flow of refugees into Europe but the EU squarely put the cost of protecting its borders on Turkey. So, will the refugee issue become a permanent hurdle between Turkey and the EU? Guests: Deniz Senol Sert Associate Professor at Ozyegin University Jasmine el Gamal Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council
November 29, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?