Sudan Women’s Rights: Activists hope new government ends violence
01:31
World
The transitional authorities in Sudan have approved a law to dismantle the regime of former president Omar al-Bashir. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said it was not an act of revenge, but was aimed at preserving the dignity of the Sudanese people. None of the visual remnants of the former regime can be used in any political context for 10 years and steps are underway to recover stolen assets. That's according to the decree released by officials. Authorities have also repealed a law that many say encourages harassment against women as Usman Aliyu Uba reports. #sudanwomenrights #womenrights #sudannews
November 29, 2019
