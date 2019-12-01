POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
2020 US Presidential Election: Michael Bloomberg shakes up crowded Democratic primary
Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg says he's running for president because of concerns that other Democrats would lose to Donald Trump in the 2020 US election. The former mayor of New York says defeating President Trump and rebuilding America are his top priorities. The 77-year-old has been a Democrat, Republican and an Independent in the past. William Denselow reports on what his tenure as mayor could tell us about a potential Bloomberg presidency. #MichaelBloomberg #UsPresidentialElection #UsDemocrats
December 1, 2019
