POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iraq Protests: Protestors use paint to demonstrate against violence
01:21
World
Iraq Protests: Protestors use paint to demonstrate against violence
Since October, anti-government protesters across Iraq have used demonstrations and online activism to protest against government corruption, high unemployment and poor public services. And they've repeatedly faced violence from security forces with more than 400 people killed. So some are now taking a more creative approach to make their opinions known, as Sarah Balter explains.
December 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?