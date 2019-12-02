December 2, 2019
01:21
01:21
Iraq Protests: Protestors use paint to demonstrate against violence
Since October, anti-government protesters across Iraq have used demonstrations and online activism to protest against government corruption, high unemployment and poor public services. And they've repeatedly faced violence from security forces with more than 400 people killed. So some are now taking a more creative approach to make their opinions known, as Sarah Balter explains.
