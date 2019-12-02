POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Robot Technology: South Korea announces ambitious plan into robotics industry
Robot Technology: South Korea announces ambitious plan into robotics industry
South Korea recently announced a 300-million-dollar research and development plan for the robotics industry. It's part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. But independent studies estimate 800 million people could be displaced globally by automation and the rise of artificial intelligence in the next decade. And as Joseph Kim reports, in a high-tech economy such as South Korea, the transition could be devastating to the workforce.
December 2, 2019
