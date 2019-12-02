BizTech Share

Turkish consumers fuels third quarter growth | Money Talks

The Turkish economy is growing for the first time in a year. The Turkish Statistical Institute says increased consumer and government spending has pushed GDP up by 0.9 percent. And as Reagan Des Vignes reports, Ankara's now looking to domestic savings to achieve ambitious next quarter targets. For more, Taha Arvas, a financial columnist at the newspaper Daily Sabah, joined the show. #TurkeyEconomy #GDP #ConsumerSales