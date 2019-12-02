Turkish consumers fuels third quarter growth | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Turkish economy is growing for the first time in a year. The Turkish Statistical Institute says increased consumer and government spending has pushed GDP up by 0.9 percent. And as Reagan Des Vignes reports, Ankara's now looking to domestic savings to achieve ambitious next quarter targets. For more, Taha Arvas, a financial columnist at the newspaper Daily Sabah, joined the show. #TurkeyEconomy #GDP #ConsumerSales
December 2, 2019
