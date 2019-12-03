World Share

Israel-Palestine Tensions: Gaza beekeeper risks life to continue her father's work

Gaza is home to nearly two million people including some 1.4 million registered as refugees. People there have been under an Israeli blockade for over a decade. According to Israeli human rights group Israel fired more than 14 and a half thousand artillery shells into Gaza between September 2005 and May 2007. One of them killed a beekeeper. Now his daughter takes care of the farm...but Israel's siege on Gaza makes it risky work. Sarah Balter has the story. #Gaza #Beekeeping #IsraelBlockade