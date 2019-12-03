World Share

Korea Tensions: Interview with Clint Work from University of Utah Assistant Professor

North Korea’s state media has threatened Japan with a 'real ballistic missile in the not too distant future". The angry rhetoric from has come after Shinzo Abe spoke about what he believes was Pyongyang's test-firing ballistic missiles on Thursday. The North insists it was testing a "super-large multiple-rocket launcher". Clint Work is an Assistant Professor at University of Utah's Asia campus, specialising in political science and international relations. He joins us to discuss over the tension in the area. #NorthKorea #Japan #NuclearWeapons