World Share

Billionaires: What's wrong with wealth?

They are the richest of the rich. Billionaires have been under attack recently, as mainstream politicians question the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few wildly wealthy individuals. But are billionaires really a bad thing? #Billionaires, #JeffBezos, #BillGates Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.