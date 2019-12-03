POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Typhoon Kammuri: Thousands evacuated as tropical cyclone makes landfall
01:29
World
Typhoon Kammuri: Thousands evacuated as tropical cyclone makes landfall
Residents in central Philippines are on alert for landslides, storm surges and floods after Typhoon Kammuri made landfall. At least three people have been killed. Two of them ignored the mandatory evacuation. Hundreds of flights have been halted over safety concerns. Government offices and schools have also been closed. Sharon Ogunleye reports. #typhoonkammuri #tropicalcyclone #philippinestyphoon
December 3, 2019
