Students learn what it's like to have a disability
02:00
World
Students learn what it's like to have a disability
Today is the International Day for People with Disabilities. It's an opportunity for the global community to celebrate diversity, promote awareness and encourage understanding about the lives of people with health impairments. For students at one Istanbul school - it was a day of life lessons they're unlikely to forget. Melinda Nucifora has the story. #InternationalDayforPeoplewithDisabilities #worlddisabilityday #empathy
December 3, 2019
