Former Malaysian PM Najib pins blame on financier Jho Low | Money Talks

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak has testified in court for the first time as he tries to clear his name in the 1MDB scandal that cost him his job. The ongoing case concerns $10 million that Najib allegedly received illegally. But the former prime minister is accused of stealing a billion dollars in 1MDB money. Najib faces dozens of charges, including money laundering, abuse of power and breach of trust. He's denied any wrongdoing, but if convicted, Najib could be sentenced to 20 years in prison for each offence. #1MDB #MoneyLaundering #NajibRazak