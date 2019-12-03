Talks in Madrid aim to shore up Paris accord | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
This year is set to end a decade of record global heating. A new report by the World Health Organization paints a grim picture of warmer seas and devastating heatwaves caused by greenhouse gases. And yet, scientists gathering in Madrid for the UN climate summit, are struggling to convince governments to act on the commitments in the 2015 Paris Agreement. One of the effects of global heating is more frequent and stronger storms. For more, let's bring in Michael Jacobs in London. He's a professor of political economy at the University of Sheffield.
December 3, 2019
