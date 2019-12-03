POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NATO Summit: Leaders in London for alliance’s 70th anniversary
02:30
World
NATO Summit: Leaders in London for alliance’s 70th anniversary
NATO - celebrating its 70th birthday, but the cracks are showing. Leaders of the 29 members states are gathering here in London - but their display of diplomatic solidarity has done little to hide the deep divisions that have turned into a bitter war of words. Nasty, brain dead, disrespectful - just some of the insults that have been hurled between the US, France and Turkey. TRT World's Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has this report on the State of Nato.
December 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?