10:04
The Reign of Streaming Services
Two decades ago, Netflix started out as a DVD by mail service. Today, it is a digital streaming juggernaut. Netflix's success forced major corporations to follow suit or go out of business. The outcome has created a fierce competition that has greatly changed the way movies are both produced and consumed. Amanda Lotz, Professor of Media Studies at Queensland University of Technology 02:57 #Netflix #Hulu #AmazonPrime
December 4, 2019
