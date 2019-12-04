POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Fake and phoney behaviour happens all over the internet, we look at how it works in Pakistan
15:00
World
Fake and phoney behaviour happens all over the internet, we look at how it works in Pakistan
00:54 - A recent protest for student rights in Pakistan was challenged by authorities and by people online. Much of the online critique has now been revealed to be disingenuous and part of coordinated campaigns to undermine the students. We have spoken to 3 people who have first hand knowledge of how social media is being manipulated in Pakistan 05:38 - The murder of a young women by men in Turkey raises anger on social media. Ceren Ozdemir’s name trends as does Sule Cet, whose killers have just been convicted and jailed for life 07:09 - Facebook is allowing the sale of illegal guns in the US, the Chicago PD reveal 12:53 - The Indian onion crisis keeps raising a stink but that’s not stopping people there raising a smile on social media #FacebookGunTrade #IndianOnion #AminatouHaidar
December 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?