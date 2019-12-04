POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hundreds stuck in freezing conditions with no food or water in Bosnia
Bosnia is struggling to deal with a rise in migrant numbers after Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia closed their borders. Hundreds from the Middle East, Asia and Africa are living in a camp without facilities. Aid organizations have warned the conditions are dangerously cold and harsh. And as Sharon Ogunleye reports, many fear they won't survive the winter. #bosniamigrants #migration #migrationcamp
December 4, 2019
