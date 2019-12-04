POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria aims for 60% of shea butter market | MoneyTalks
BizTech
Nigeria aims for 60% of shea butter market | MoneyTalks
As global demand grows for natural and organic products â€¦ goods containing shea butter have become increasingly popular. It's not only found in food like chocolate, margarine and cooking oil. Shea butter is also used in cosmetics and body treatments because it's a natural moisturizer. As Natasha Hussain reports, Nigeria is cashing in on the billion-dollar industry. #SheaButter #Cosmetics #SkinCare
December 4, 2019
