CHILD LABOUR: Are we complicit?

Children of 5 and under make up half the workforce in some of Madagascar’s mineral mines where they dig raw materials for use in make-up or even car paint. Many of us boycott products tested on animals, but what about child labour. Are we all complicit? #childlabour #ILO #povertycylce Joining us at the Roundtable was from Geneva Switzerland, Benjamin Smith Child labour expert​ for International Labour Organization; in Berlin Germany Journalist Marius Münstermann; Claire van Bekkum, Programme Manager of the Mica Project at Terre des Hommes Netherlands and Colleen Theron CEO Ardea International Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.