01:11
World
George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin’s parents for $100 million
George Zimmerman, who killed unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012 and was acquitted, is now suing the slain boy's parents and others for damages, claiming they tried to frame him. Zimmerman's acquittal is credited with sparking the Black Lives Matter movement and has been a controversial topic in discussions of racism in modern-day United States. #TrayvonMartin #GeorgeZimmerman #BlackLivesMatter
December 5, 2019
