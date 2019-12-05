POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brits go nuts over US healthcare costs
Brits go nuts over US healthcare costs
The NHS is not for sale - that's a slogan for the British Labour party, used in its campaign for the upcoming general election. it says the current conservative government would allow US companies to bid for NHS contracts, making the health service more expensive. The Conservatives say that won't happen. Now, a video has gone viral showing Brits SHOCKED at the price of US healthcare - and it's got the attention of some US pollies now too. #NHSNotForSale #GeneralElection2019 #US2020
December 5, 2019
