02:57
BizTech
Hungary debates adopting the euro currency | Money Talks
A debate is currently under way in Hungary over whether to adopt the euro. The head of the central bank says the euro is a strategic mistake. But the finance minister says otherwise. Despite being a member of the European Union, Hungary is yet to join the bloc's exchange mechanism. EU members undergo a two-year transition phase before being eligible to adopt the euro. Our correspondent Ali Mustafa went to Budapest to figure out which currency Hungarians would prefer . #Forint #Euro #EuropeanUnion
December 6, 2019
