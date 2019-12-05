POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'IT'S LIKE A FILM SCRIPT' The twisted murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia shaking Malta to its core
26:00
World
'IT'S LIKE A FILM SCRIPT' The twisted murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia shaking Malta to its core
Malta is in a state of crisis – and it’s been two years in the making. Back in October 2017 one of the country’s most high profile investigative journalists was blown up in a car bombing. The government, the same one she routinely exposed for endemic corruption, pledged to do everything it could to find the killers. Fast forward two years and one of the main suspects claims those killers are lying in the heart of the government. Ministers have resigned, the Prime Minister says he’ll go, but will it be enough?
December 5, 2019
