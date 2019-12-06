POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
French unions strike against pension reforms | Money Talks
06:29
BizTech
French unions strike against pension reforms | Money Talks
France has been brought to a halt by nationwide protests against proposed pension reform. 90-percent of trains have been cancelled, most public transport in Paris is down and hundreds of flights are grounded. Unions have walked out over plans to create a unified pension regime for all retirees. Currently there are 42 different systems. Elena Casas sent us this report. And for more, we spoke to Remi Piet, a research associate at the University of Miami's European Union center. He joined us from New York. #PensionReforms #FranceUnions #Macron
December 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?