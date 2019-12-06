POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Shop owners of bombed market in Idlib struggle to survive
The War in Syria: Shop owners of bombed market in Idlib struggle to survive
A Russian backed regime offensive to take Idlib province in Northwestern Syria began again earlier this month after a ceasefire was announced by Moscow in October. Despite Russian and regime claims that they're attacking so called terrorists, according to the UN, their targets include schools, hospitals, homes, and market places. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto visited a market place which was recently attacked in Maarat al-Numan in southern Idlib and sent us this report.
December 6, 2019
