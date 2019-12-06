World Share

Turkey-Libya Maritime Deal

Turkey and Libya signed an agreement laying out their respective maritime jurisdictions in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Turkey has said that the memorandum, signed with the UN-recognised Government of National Accord, is in line with international law. However, it has drawn criticism from Greece, Greek-administered Cyprus, Egypt and even the US. So will there be ramifications? And what impact will it have on the regional balance of power? Guests: Guma el Gamaty Special Envoy of the GNA President Nursin Atesoglu Guney Dean at Bahcesehir Cyprus University