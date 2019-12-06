POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
THE BLOG THAT BROKE THE GOVERNMENT: Daphne’s writing online received thousands of readers every day
02:15
World
It was excoriating, controversial, and hugely popular. Daphne Caruana Galizia’s blog received hundreds of thousands of views every day. After she gained early access to the Panama Papers, she broke a string of stories about rampant corruption at the heart of Malta’s government. Some were found to be inaccurate, but others were on the money – and it was the money that Daphne followed to implicate some of the highest public officials on the island.
December 6, 2019
