13:02
Colombia’s Call for Change
Hundreds of thousands of people have swapped the workplace for the streets, in what's become Colombia’s largest protest in decades. And they’re all united in their anger against President Ivan Duque. So, what’s fueling the unrest, and will it force Duque to quit? Guests: Sergio Guzman Director of the Colombia Risk Analysis Group Arlene Tickner Senior Political Science Lecturer at the Universidad del Rosario Marcio Monzane Regional Secretary at UNI Americas
December 6, 2019
