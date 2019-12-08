POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK General Election: Liberal Democrats campaigning on remain manifesto
02:42
World
UK General Election: Liberal Democrats campaigning on remain manifesto
The UK goes to the polls on December the 12th for what some are calling the most important general election in a generation. At its heart is Brexit and how to resolve it and all the parties are offering different policies. The Liberal Democrats are even promising to cancel it altogether. Simon McGregor-Wood reports now from Cheltenham, where a majority of people voted to remain in the EU and where the Liberal Democrats hope to win the seat from the Conservative Party. #UkGeneralElection #LiberalDemocrats #StopBrexit
December 8, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?