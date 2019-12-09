POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brexit is looming large over politics of the UK
Brexit is looming large over politics of the UK
It's two and a half years since the last general election was held in Britain, but this time around, Brexit looms large over the politics of the United Kingdom's four nations. In this election, there's a straight choice between Jeremy Corbyn and Boris Johnson. But regular allegiances are changing, as voters in Wales, Northern Ireland, England and Scotland decide if and how they'll vote differently depending on their attitude to the withdrawal from the EU. Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Barry in Wales. #UKelection #brexit #UKpolitics
December 9, 2019
