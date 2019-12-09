World Share

India’s Citizenship Bill

Indian lawmakers in the lower house of parliament overwhelmingly voted in favour of a controversial bill to amend India’s citizenship law. If the upper house follows suit, then those who've escaped mistreatment and entered India illegally will be granted amnesty. But by excluding Muslims, is the bill unconstitutional? Salman Anees Soz Member of the Opposition Indian National Congress Party Sudhanshu Mittal Senior Member of India’s Ruling BJP