MEAT WITHOUT ANIMALS: The future of food?

From the impossible burger made from plants to bacon grown in a lab - meat alternatives that look, smell and taste like the real thing are getting more common. But what will be the impact on the planet - and on our diets? DESCRIPTION: Patrick Holden Founder, Sustainable Food Trust Bridget Benelam Nutritionist, British Nutrition Foundation Maria Chiorando Editor, Plant Based News Benjamina Bollag Co-Founder, Higher Steaks Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #meat #plantbasedmeat #culturedmeat