Rana Ayyub on Reporting in Modi’s India
Rana Ayyub is one India's most prominent journalists, reporting on everything from religious violence to extrajudicial killing. Her bestselling book ‘Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up’ exposed Narendra Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots that saw at least a thousand Muslims massacred. But while many have celebrated her work, she's also faced a mammoth amount of abuse for it especially after a recent article in The New Yorker that documented some of her work. The Newsmakers’ Imran Garda speaks with Ayyub about what it’s like reporting in Prime Minister Modi’s India amid growing accusations that Modi and the ruling BJP are marginalising Muslims. Rana Ayyub Journalist and Author of 'Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up'
December 9, 2019
