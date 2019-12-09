POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tighter climate policies may erase $2T in firms' value | Money Talks
07:20
BizTech
Tighter climate policies may erase $2T in firms' value | Money Talks
Delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Madrid are negotiating to limit a rise in global heating. Many officials at COP25 have been calling for immediate action. But while instant changes in government regulations are what environmentalists have been hoping for, some investors are fearing them. Sibel Karkus finds out why. For more on this Sven Harmeling joined us from Madrid. He's the Global Policy Lead on Climate Change at CARE International. #ClimateChange #GlobalHeating #Environment
December 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?