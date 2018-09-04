POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Europe’s refugee crisis fueling the far-right?
03:03
World
Is Europe’s refugee crisis fueling the far-right?
Over the past week, tens of thousands of far-right demonstrators have clashed with left wing protesters in the eastern city of Chemnitz. A politician from the right-wing party, Alternative for Germany, suggested people take to the streets to protect themselves. Two days later, the beating of a Syrian man triggered fears of vigilante attacks. The size and severity of the protests has revealed the depth of anger that fuels Germany's anti-refugee sentiment. How has that played into the hands of the far-right? Shoaib Hasan reports.
September 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?