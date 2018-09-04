POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Did Pope Francis know of child abuse?
02:59
World
Did Pope Francis know of child abuse?
When Pope Francis became the head of the Catholic Church many hoped it would remove the taint of scandal that has plagued the Church for decades. But it seems the reformist Pope may himself be complicit in a scandal of his own. In a letter that has rocked the Vatican, Pope Francis has been accused of hiding the abuse of the former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. So is Pope Francis faltering in his service to the people of his faith, or are there sinister motives to bring him down? Natalie Poyhonen reports.
September 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?