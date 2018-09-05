POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
07:38
BizTech
China-Africa summit kicks off in Beijing | Money Talks
Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting more than 50 African leaders this week, as a two-day China-Africa summit kicks off in Beijing. The meetings are aimed at increasing Chinese investment in Africa, and boosting the continent's contribution to Xi's One Belt, One Road initiative. China has poured more than $120 billion into Africa over the last two decades, and it has pledged even more at the summit. Katrina Yu has more from Beijing. For more on China's economic ties with Africa, we speak to Joachim Klement, head of investment research at financial advisory firm Fidante Capital. #China #Africa #OneBeltOneRoad
September 5, 2018
