World
China’s African agenda | Kerala: After the flood | Myanmar sentences journalists
China announces $60 billion in new investment in Africa. But are there strings attached? Plus, Kerala needs billions of dollars for its recovery after the southern Indian state’s worst flooding in almost a century. And a Myanmar court sentences two Reuters reporters to seven years in jail for violating state secrets. Is the verdict intended to silence journalists?
September 5, 2018
