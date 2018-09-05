POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: UN warns attack on Idlib will be a massacre
02:11
The War in Syria: UN warns attack on Idlib will be a massacre
The Syrian regime has said it's ready to launch a full-scale military operation in the northwestern province of Idlib. It's the last remaining opposition stronghold in northern Syria and home to millions of displaced people from around the country. On Tuesday, Russian air strikes there killed at least ten civilians. People in Idlib are preparing for the worst. Hasan Abdullah has more. #SyriaWar #Idlib #Russia
September 5, 2018
