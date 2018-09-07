POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Upcoming Istanbul art events | Culture | Showcase
06:54
World
Upcoming Istanbul art events | Culture | Showcase
September marks the beginning of everything artsy happening right here in Istanbul. Galleries, exhibitions, artists and festival organizers are all gearing up to put their best works on display, both for local art lovers as well as visitors to the city. To talk about what to expect in the upcoming months, Matt Hanson joins Showcase. He's an arts and culture journalist who works for the Daily Sabah newspaper. #culture #Showcase #istanbul
September 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?