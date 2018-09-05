POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar sentences Reuters reporters to seven years in jail
11:42
World
Myanmar sentences Reuters reporters to seven years in jail
A Myanmar court has sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison for violating a law on state secrets. Wa Lone and Kya Soe Oo were investigating the army's killings of men from the persecuted Rohingya ethnic minority in Northern Rakhine state and were arrested carrying official documents. Both claim to be innocent and say they were framed in a bid to silence them. So, what’s behind the verdict? Guests Nyo Ohn Myint – Former member of Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy Khin Maung Zaw – Lawyer representing the two jailed Reuters journalists in Myanmar
September 5, 2018
